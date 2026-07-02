Newt Gingrich and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on America's Return to the Moon, Mars, and the Future of Space Leadership

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Newt Gingrich welcomes NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman for a wide-ranging conversation about the future of American space exploration. From the success of Artemis II to plans for establishing a permanent lunar presence, Isaacman explains how NASA is preparing for the next era of discovery and why returning to the moon is only the beginning. Together, they discuss the importance of reusable rockets, public-private partnerships, and the technologies that could make sustained exploration of the moon and Mars possible.

The conversation also explores the growing strategic competition in space, particularly with China, and why maintaining American leadership beyond Earth has implications for national security, scientific advancement, and economic opportunity. Isaacman shares his vision for a thriving space economy, the role of nuclear power and propulsion in future missions, and how today's investments could shape humanity's future for generations to come. It's an optimistic look at America's next great frontier and the innovations that will define it.

Listen to the episode below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

Welcome back to Newt’s World. Before today’s interview, I continue our America 250 series with another installment on the greatest American inventions. This episode focuses on GPS, a technology developed by the U.S. government that has transformed navigation, communications, finance, agriculture, and countless other industries around the world. It is a remarkable example of government investing in foundational infrastructure while the private sector builds extraordinary innovation on top of it.

Today I’m joined by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to discuss America’s return to deep space, the Artemis program, commercial space exploration, and what the next generation of space leadership could look like.

Jared Isaacman

It’s an honor to be here. America is entering one of the most exciting periods in space exploration since Apollo. Thanks to President Trump’s national space policy and strong congressional support, NASA now has the resources to return astronauts to the moon, build a permanent lunar presence, and prepare for future missions to Mars.

Artemis II demonstrated what’s possible. Artemis III will test the systems and technologies needed for sustained lunar exploration before Artemis IV returns American astronauts to the surface of the moon.

Newt Gingrich

One of the remarkable aspects of your approach is balancing urgency with careful testing. Space remains incredibly difficult, and recent launch failures remind us how challenging this work is.

Jared Isaacman

Testing is essential. Every setback teaches us something that improves the next mission. Reusable rockets are especially important because they dramatically reduce the cost of access to space. We simply cannot build a permanent space economy if we’re throwing away rockets after every launch.

Newt Gingrich

NASA is also relying heavily on private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin rather than building everything internally. Why is that model so important?

Jared Isaacman

NASA has always partnered with industry. Today, commercial companies can provide launch vehicles, spacecraft, and lunar landers more efficiently while NASA focuses on solving the hardest problems that don’t yet have commercial solutions. Competition drives innovation, lowers costs, and allows NASA to concentrate on breakthroughs like nuclear power and propulsion.

Newt Gingrich

You’re not simply talking about visiting the moon. You’re talking about staying there.

Jared Isaacman

Exactly. The goal is an enduring American presence on the moon. We’ll build infrastructure gradually, learn how to operate in the harsh lunar environment, and use the moon as a proving ground for future missions to Mars. Everything we learn there prepares us for humanity’s next giant leap.

Newt Gingrich

China has become a serious competitor in space. How does that shape NASA’s priorities?

Jared Isaacman

Competition pushes us to move faster and smarter. The lunar south pole offers limited areas with access to water ice and continuous power, making it strategically important. We must lead not only for scientific discovery but also because space leadership has long-term national security and economic implications.

Newt Gingrich

Nuclear technology also plays a major role in your long-term vision.

Jared Isaacman

It does. Nuclear power will likely provide reliable energy for future lunar bases, while nuclear propulsion could dramatically shorten travel times to Mars and beyond. These are exactly the kinds of ambitious technologies NASA should be developing before transitioning them to industry.

Newt Gingrich

For young people considering careers in science and engineering, this seems like an extraordinary moment.

Jared Isaacman

Absolutely. The next generation won’t simply study space exploration—they’ll build moon bases, develop new propulsion systems, and eventually help establish a permanent human presence beyond Earth. The opportunities will extend far beyond becoming astronauts to include engineers, scientists, medical professionals, construction experts, AI specialists, and many others.

Newt Gingrich

Commercial space continues to expand as satellite constellations, communications networks, and private investment reshape the industry. How do you see that evolving?

Jared Isaacman

Lower launch costs are creating entirely new markets. Communications, Earth observation, manufacturing, research, and eventually lunar industries will all contribute to a sustainable space economy. NASA’s role is to help create those opportunities while focusing on the next impossible challenge.

Newt Gingrich

As America marks its 250th anniversary, it seems fitting that we’re once again looking toward a new frontier.

Jared Isaacman

I’m grateful for the opportunity to help lead NASA during this moment. Space exploration advances science, strengthens national security, inspires future generations, and reminds us what America can accomplish when we pursue bold goals together.

Newt Gingrich

Jared, thank you for joining me and for your leadership. It’s an exciting time for America’s space program, and I appreciate your vision for where we’re headed next.

About the Guest

Jared Isaacman is the 15th Administrator of NASA, an entrepreneur, accomplished pilot, and commercial astronaut. He founded the global payments company Shift4 at age 16 and later co-founded Draken International, a leading provider of tactical aviation training for the U.S. military. Isaacman has logged more than 8,000 flight hours and commanded both Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth, and Polaris Dawn, which included the first commercial spacewalk and the highest Earth orbit since Apollo. As NASA Administrator, he is leading America's efforts to return to the Moon, establish a permanent lunar presence, and prepare for future missions to Mars.



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