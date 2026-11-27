Dear Inner Circle Members,

This week, I submitted the letter below to the Department of the Treasury to encourage final regulations for administering the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security (COINS) Act that appropriately balance our national security needs with advancing medical breakthroughs that will help many millions of Americans lead longer, healthier, more engaged lives. Read it here:

We also have something exciting to share with you.

Inspired by my latest book, America’s Golden Age: Trumpism in an Era of Limitless Possibilities, our team has created an interactive experience that takes you on a journey through America’s first 250 years and invites you to imagine what our country could achieve over the next 50 years.

Begin Your Journey Through America’s Golden Age

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