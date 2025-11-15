Episode 909: The Heir – Alex Soros

Newt talks with Matt Palumbo about his new book, “The Heir: Inside the (Not So) Secret Network of Alex Soros.” Their discussion centers around the transition of the Soros empire from George Soros to his son, Alex Soros, who is perceived as more radical than his father. Alex Soros officially took over in June 2023, continuing the legacy of contributing billions to left-wing causes. The influence of Soros funding has impacted left-wing movements across the U.S. The Soros network's penetration into political systems is discussed, with significant figures in the Biden administration having ties to Soros-funded organizations. The strategy of electing district attorneys with Soros funding is described as a deliberate move to influence law enforcement and criminal justice policies. They also discuss Alex Soros' involvement in Ukraine, where his influence is seen as potentially shaping post-war social policies.
