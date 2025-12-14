Episode 921: Bernard Cornwell on “Sharpe’s Storm”

Newt talks with Bernard Cornwell about his latest book, “Sharpe’s Storm: Richard Sharpe and the Invasion of Southern France, 1813.” Cornwell shares the serendipitous start of his writing career, which began when he moved to the United States and decided to write a book due to difficulties in obtaining a work permit. His first novel, "Sharpe’s Eagle," set in 1808, marked the beginning of a series that follows the character Richard Sharpe through various historical battles. Cornwell explains his inspiration for writing about the British Army during the Napoleonic Wars, filling a gap he perceived in historical literature. He also discusses the challenges and intricacies of writing two major series, one about Sharpe and the other about The Saxon Stories, which explore the creation of England. Their conversation touches on historical figures like Wellington, whose military strategies and personal characteristics are vividly brought to life in Cornwell's novels. Cornwell also reflects on his characters, expressing a closer connection to Sharpe due to the character's long-standing presence in his work. He hints at the possibility of future Sharpe novels, though he is currently focused on writing another book in The Saxon Series.
