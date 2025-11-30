Episode 916: Social Security Insecurity in 2032

Newt talks with Andrew Biggs, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, about the perceived retirement crisis in the United States, arguing that the U.S. retirement system is performing well compared to other developed countries. He highlights that the typical U.S. senior is among the wealthiest globally. Biggs, who has worked on Social Security reform for over 20 years, notes that while surveys indicate a widespread belief in a retirement crisis, actual retirees report financial stability, with only 4% describing their situation as a crisis. Biggs advocates for a reevaluation of Social Security, proposing a shift from focusing solely on solvency to considering structural reforms that better align with current economic realities. He warns that without reform, the Social Security Trust Fund is projected to run out by 2032, necessitating either significant tax increases or benefit cuts. He suggests that a special commission could facilitate necessary reforms, as the regular political process may be inadequate to address the issue effectively.
