Episode 910: The Whistleblowers vs. The Big Guy

Newt talks with IRS special agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler about their new book, “The Whistleblowers vs. The Big Guy: Two Special Agents, the Biden Crime Family, and a Corrupt Bureaucracy.” They describe the testimony they gave before Congress about political interference and obstruction in the Hunter Biden criminal case, revealing how the IRS, FBI, and DOJ failed to act independently. Despite overwhelming evidence, they faced retaliation and isolation for exposing corruption. Their investigation led to Hunter Biden's federal conviction, but President Joe Biden later pardoned his son and issued blanket pardons to other family members. Shapley and Ziegler's experiences are detailed in their new book, profits of which will support future whistleblowers. They emphasize the importance of treating all taxpayers equally and ensuring no preferential treatment in investigations. Their actions highlight the potential for citizens to influence government and address corruption, embodying the American tradition of truth and justice.
