Episode 922: The Rising Cost of Healthcare

Newt talks with Brian Blase, president of Paragon Health Institute and former special assistant to the President for Economic Policy at the White House's National Economic Council. Their discussion centers on the rising cost of healthcare in the United States, a pressing issue that Blase recently addressed before the Senate Finance Committee. Blase explains the mission of the Paragon Health Institute, which he founded to fill a void in the free market community by analyzing government healthcare programs and developing policy solutions that expand choice and market competition. Their conversation highlights significant issues such as fraud and corruption in government healthcare programs, with examples of the massive fraud in Minnesota and improper enrollments in Obamacare. Blase emphasizes the need for reform in Medicare payment policies and the importance of consumer control over healthcare financing to reduce costs. They conclude their discussion with a call for transparency in healthcare pricing.
