Episode 917: Chairman Bruce Westerman on the SPEED Act

Newt talks with Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-4th), Chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, about the importance of the bipartisan legislation known as the SPEED Act, “Standardizing Permitting and Expediting Economic Development Act.” The SPEED Act aims to reform the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to streamline permitting processes and expedite economic development. Westerman highlights the inefficiencies of the current NEPA process, which can delay projects for years, contributing to increased costs and hindering the U.S.'s ability to compete globally. Their discussion emphasizes the need for reform to facilitate infrastructure development, energy projects, and national security initiatives, while also addressing environmental concerns. The SPEED Act proposes a more streamlined permitting process, giving states a better role and reducing bureaucratic obstacles. Westerman has been working on this policy for eight years, aiming for bipartisan support to pass the legislation. Their conversation underscores the potential economic and environmental benefits of the proposed reforms, advocating for a balance between development and environmental protection.
