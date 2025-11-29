Episode 915: The Trillion Dollar War Machine

Newt talks with William Hartung and Ben Freeman about their new book, "The Trillion Dollar War Machine.” They discuss the profits of militarism, highlighting the role of traditional Pentagon contractors and high-tech firms in promoting destabilizing technologies. They also examine the influence of politicians, lobbyists, media, and think tanks in perpetuating the war machine, enriching a wealthy elite at the expense of global peace and domestic stability. Their conversation further explores the inefficiencies in the defense acquisition system, where increased spending does not equate to increased security, and they highlight the wasteful nature of current military expenditures. They also discuss the evolving nature of military technology and the challenges posed by new defense tech firms verses traditional defense contractors. They conclude with a call for a national discussion on military strategy and spending, emphasizing the need for a bipartisan effort to address these systemic issues.
