Episode 914: Steve Israel on “The Einstein Conspiracy”

Newt talks Steve Israel about his new novel, “The Einstein Conspiracy.” Steve is a former congressman for New York's second and third districts. He transitioned from politics to literature and entrepreneurship after retiring from Congress in 2017. He opened Theodore's Books in Oyster Bay, New York, named in tribute to Theodore Roosevelt, whose home was nearby. Israel has authored two political satires, "The Global War on Morris" and "Big Guns," and recently published "The Einstein Conspiracy," a historical mystery centered around Albert Einstein and the Nazi threat during World War II. The novel explores Einstein's pivotal role in alerting the U.S. government to the potential of an atomic bomb and the Nazi efforts to assassinate him, set against the backdrop of pro-Nazi activities in the U.S. Israel's research for the book involved balancing historical accuracy with engaging storytelling. His bookstore, Theodore's Books, actively participates in community events, such as Small Business Saturday, promoting local shopping and civil discourse. Visit Theodore’s Books at theodoresbooks.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.