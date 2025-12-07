Episode 919: America 250 – “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written”

Newt talks with Walter Isaacson, bestselling author and historian, about his new book, "The Greatest Sentence Ever Written," which explores the creation and significance of one of history’s most powerful sentences: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” from the Declaration of Independence. Isaacson emphasizes the importance of this sentence as a unifying mission statement for America, especially as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. The book delves into the historical context and the collaborative efforts of figures like Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and John Adams in crafting this foundational sentence. Isaacson argues that understanding and reflecting on this sentence can help bridge current political divides and foster a renewed sense of patriotism. Their discussion also touches on the broader impact of the Declaration of Independence as a universal document advocating for individual rights and democratic governance. Isaacson's work aims to inspire dialogue and reflection on America's founding principles as the country prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary.
