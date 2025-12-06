Episode 918: Russia-Ukraine War

Newt talks with George Beebe, Director of Grand Strategy at Quincy Institute about the Russia-Ukraine war. They discuss the Tuesday meeting between President Putin, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, focusing on a potential compromise to end the war in Ukraine. George highlights the necessity for both Ukraine and Russia to make concessions, emphasizing Ukraine's need to secure its sovereignty and rebuild, while Russia seeks assurances against perceived threats from NATO and the United States. The ongoing negotiations aim to address both nations' security concerns, with discussions on military limitations and the status of the Donbas region. The potential for nuclear escalation remains a critical concern, with George asserting that Russia views the conflict as existential, which could lead to nuclear options if pushed into a corner. They conclude their conversation by emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and achieve a sustainable peace.
