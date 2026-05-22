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William C Warnky's avatar
William C Warnky
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The United States needs to build data centers that are "hardened." Above ground data centers will become prime targets in a future nuclear exchange. We need AI data sustainability for all eventualities. It should become a major part of Civil Defense.

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