November 2025 Replay - Inner Circle Live

Thank you all for sticking with us during the Inner Circle! We had a few technical hiccups getting started, and because of that, Newt was able to join us by audio only. This was our first time testing a live Inner Circle session with Newt calling in from Switzerland - literally on the other side of the world - so we appreciate your patience and flexibility as we worked through it.

If you missed November’s session, you can listen to the full replay - including all of the questions and insights from our Inner Circle community.

Newt shared that late last week President Trump chose to dramatically reduce the tariff on Switzerland, a move that was extremely well-received by the Swiss, who had been facing a 39% tariff but is now in line with the EU’s 15%.

Give a gift subscription

He explained that several major political stories had unfolded at once: