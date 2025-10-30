Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Transcript

President Trump is Making His Mark

Highlights of President Trump's transformative impact.
Newt Gingrich
Oct 30, 2025

On Jesse Watters Primetime, Newt Gingrich ranked President Trump as one of the most effective presidents in U.S. history, potentially third behind Washington and Lincoln, ahead of Reagan. He highlighted Trump’s transformative impact and criticized Democrats as increasingly radical and disconnected from mainstream America.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World:

