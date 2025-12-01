I was on Mornings with Maria last week, and we had a wide-ranging conversation about some of the most significant challenges facing the country, especially the continuing affordability crisis and what it means for Republicans heading into 2026. I explained that if we do not have a dramatically better economy by next July, Republicans will face a serious political problem. The danger is very real. We could see a repeat of 2018, when voter frustration allowed Democrats to seize control and immediately move to obstruct President Trump. That kind of outcome is entirely possible again if affordability does not improve in a meaningful and visible way.

One of the clearest and most productive steps we can take is passing real transparency in health care. Right now, the average family of four is paying about $26,000 a year in health insurance premiums. As I said on air, that is essentially the equivalent of buying a small car every year, and these costs keep rising. Experts tell me that if we required full transparency in health care prices, we could remove roughly 4 percent of our entire gross domestic product from unnecessary costs. That is an extraordinary amount of savings, and it would help families, help the economy, and even help reduce the deficit. If we can bring that $26,000 burden down to $20,000 a year, that is $6,000 back in the pockets of American families through one policy change. This is the kind of real, measurable relief Americans urgently need.

We also talked about the broader affordability crisis that reaches far beyond health insurance. Car insurance, home insurance, housing, and other embedded costs are squeezing families in every region of the country. Next year, Republicans will not be able to rely on blaming President Biden for these continuing problems. President Trump is such a strong national figure that people will expect bold, direct solutions.

Maria and I also discussed the radical comments made by New York City’s mayor elect, which highlight how disconnected some local leaders are from the realities of public safety and effective governance. We talked about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation and what it means for the dynamics within Congress. I said clearly that the 2026 midterms will require Republicans to run a strong national campaign focused on winning the big arguments against both the elite media and the Democratic Party. If Republicans do this well, the election could be as historic as President Roosevelt’s victory in 1934. If they fail, President Trump could face two very difficult years.

It was a thoughtful and spirited discussion, and I believe these issues will shape the national debate throughout the coming year.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: