Gingrich 360

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Willyjp's avatar
Willyjp
5h

Every WW2 history I've read says that the only horse mounted cavalry combat units (as opposed to transport, artillery draft, etc.) that saw action were in the Philippines (26th US Cavalry "Philippine Scouts"). If Spkr. Gingrich has some evidence that "we" actually had horse mounted cavalry in combat with the Germans, even once, I'd be very happy to see his reference. I have great respect for the Spkr as a historian, but I think he's wrong on this point.

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Firewagon's avatar
Firewagon
7h

What went with 'we have the most able, lethal, military on the planet Earth?" It more appears America is 'trailing' in meeting these newer threats on the battlefield, not to mention on our home turf! What element of our R&D organizations FAILED to foresee, much less keep up with, these new threats? More, WHY is America NOT leading in acquiring these new systems, and developing defenses against them? It would appear to be past time to 'wake up' and get this mess under control! As noted, it is comical, if not so ridiculously unsustainable, to continue blowing up $10,000 worth of equipment with multi-million dollar gear! As is said far too often in America today, "You Just Can't Make This Schiff Up."

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