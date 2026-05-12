Despite all the current gloom and doom talk about Republican chances this fall, I think it is likely that at the end of the campaign the American people will decisively reject the Democrats and retain the Republicans as the majority in the House and Senate.

I am an optimist because I know that President Donald J. Trump and his entire team know that by August gasoline prices must be coming down, and the American people must have a sense that affordability is being addressed by the Republicans. If gasoline prices remain as high as they are (or higher) no strategy will avoid a Republican defeat — and no amount of redrawing congressional districts will be able to overcome the wave of anger that will have built by Labor Day.

Since President Trump has shown an amazing ability to understand the American people and communicate with them effectively despite every effort of the liberal media, leftwing activists, the Democrats, and the establishment bureaucrats to stop him, I am reasonably confident he will find ways to bring down gasoline prices and take steps on affordability which will lead the American people to believe he understands their concerns.

With these assumptions in place there are four building blocks that could lead to an historic Republican victory in the House and Senate.

The first building block is to communicate a series of Republican ideas that will make Americans’ lives better. Elections are about the future, not the past. Voters are not nearly as interested in what you have done for them as they are in what you will do for them next. They want to vote for a better future not just to reward past work.

A host of good ideas are being developed in the Trump administration, its allies in the think tanks (notably the America First Policy Institute), and in the House and Senate. If these ideas are developed, hearings held, bills introduced, and in some cases passed, the sense of a positive Republican majority working to improve our lives will reshape the current sense that Congress can’t get anything done.

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The second building block is the objective fact that the Democrats oppose the American people. If you go to America’s New Majority Project, you will see issue after issue in which 70 percent to 90 percent of the American people believe something the Democrats oppose. They have drifted too far to the left. When this happened with Sen. George McGovern in 1972, he ended up carrying one state and the District of Columbia in the presidential election. This theme of “Democrats versus the American people” is a powerful building block for the next generation.

The third building block is the fact that there is now a crazy wing of the Democratic Party. When, in the 2026 State of the Union, President Trump said “these people are crazy. I am telling you they are crazy” he was hitting on a core reality of the modern Democrats. They are not liberals, progressives, or socialists nearly as much as they are simply crazy. Tom Steyer, who is running for Governor of California, has a platform that calls for spending taxpayers’ money to return every person deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This is insane. It would be insanely expensive if implemented in money and in increased dangers to Americans. Separately, California also recently allowed a male posing as a female to win three female events in track and field. This is also a crazy policy (which Gov. Gavin Newsom refuses to change).

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina released criminals who have since been charged with killing 18 people. It was a crazy act, not a liberal act. The list of crazy things proposed or done by Democrats could fill a campaign just themselves.

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The fourth building block is the dangerous Democratic Congress, led by Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. President Harry Truman won an upset re-election in 1948 in part by attacking what he called the “Do Nothing Republican Congress.” There is a real opportunity for President Trump and the Republicans to run against the “dangerous Democrats.” It is clear from Schumer and Jeffries that they will do everything they can to investigate and impeach President Trump. This would mean two years of the country tearing itself apart at the societal level. Further, their record in this Congress is of such negativity and obstruction that they are open to the charge that they would at least guarantee two years of America failing to get anything done if they were in charge.

The power of these four building blocks is that they are true. They provide a context in which to assemble all the strange things Democrats will be doing and promising — while also allowing Republicans to highlight the positive things they want to achieve if the American people give them a chance.

A campaign that focuses on these four building blocks will keep the Democrats permanently on the defensive and create the kind of contrast election in which the American people see clearly why putting the Democrats in control is unthinkable and why the Republicans deserve an opportunity to continue solving America’s problems.

This is a formula for a huge Republican victory — if we can get gasoline under control and work on affordability so we are seen as the party trying to improve the lives of Americans.

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