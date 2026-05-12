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John A. Currado's avatar
John A. Currado
5h

Totally agree! Time t o roll up our sleeves & get back to grass roots success. Forget being PC, just share how “it” is! Dang the torpedoes, full speed ahead!!

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Paul Melvin's avatar
Paul Melvin
4h

The Republican's will be blamed for gas price increase because the Iran War has gone on way too long. The longer this goes on, the less chance the Republican's will hold the House. Crazy starts making sense, with less spending money affecting voters. However Democrats won't have a chance if they keep running against Trump. Voters are tired of this constant beating on their broken drum.

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