Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grumpy Grandma X's avatar
Grumpy Grandma X
1h

This is one of those issues where ordinary Americans do not need more slogans. They need a straight answer before the bill shows up.

Patients should not have to become part-time detectives to figure out what care costs, what insurance will cover, or whether they are being steered into the most expensive option. That is not a free market. That is fog with a billing department.

Real transparency respects the dignity of the patient, the work of doctors and nurses, and the responsibility families have to make wise decisions. If every other business has to tell us the price before we buy, healthcare should not get a magical exemption.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture