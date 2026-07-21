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Susan A Thompson's avatar
Susan A Thompson
4h

45-50 years ago I watched the Smithsonian remove the entire section on CREATION. Beside it had been a smaller section called The Theory of Evolution. They completely removed any reference/exhibit to creation and renamed the entire area EVOLUTION. Likewise, every other Biblical exhibits were removed. Other than the scriptures etched in stone on monuments and buildings, they worked to completely erase our Biblical history! Pure evil and lies!

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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
4h

Can the Executive fire the museum heads? How about Doug Burgham? I know he’s been actively addressing this issue at all our national landmarks and parks.

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