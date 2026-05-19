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Marit Vogel's avatar
Marit Vogel
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I agree with you. I would like to see more consistency and timely follow through with China and Iran. I cannot figure out what we are doing with the Ukraine situation. That has been a puzzle to me since Hillary Clinton’s reset. I would not give Iran time to reconstitute itself. It still thinks it can take the USA and Israel out. I would hold the line on Taiwan. Why do we need to be cozy with the CCP anyway? They are not ones to appease. That would be like appeasing Nazis. I thought we learned that with World War II. These regimes are evil. We talk with them but we do not compromise our allies and ourselves and our values. Likewise with Putin . He is not our friend. Maybe Ukraine is not perfect and Europe needs to do more, but Putin should never have invaded Ukraine. What a trouble maker. We make all our allies worried when we waffle with these evil guys. No one can count on us including us. I know something about sociopaths and psychopaths. They must be contained and kept unable to act. You talk with them and hear what they are thinking but you do not swallow their poison. They will not change and will try to outsmart you and others and take over. That is how they think and what they know. We need to say no and mean it. We say yes to what is good and healthy when we can. We do not want them developing anything in our country and we do not want them intimidating countries around them. I know we need rare earth elements. Too bad we made those business deals in the past with them that helped them get a stranglehold on rare earth elements. If we could get vaccines going for Covid, I bet we can do something fast about rare earth metals. Inviting the CCP in and being reciprocal has not helped. That has been like inviting cancer to drop by and settle in a bit.

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