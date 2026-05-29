Weekly 360Your Weekly Briefing from Newt GingrichColumns, conversations, and what I’m reading this week.Newt GingrichMay 29, 2026∙ Paid25ShareMy LatestWashington and Tehran Should Study Christmas 1972 in HanoiNewt Gingrich·May 28Read full storyKen Paxton’s Trump-Aligned Messaging in Victory Over John Cornyn Points Way to GOP Midterm VictoriesNewt Gingrich·May 28Read full storyPresident Trump: Trust But VerifyNewt Gingrich·May 27Read full storyNewt’s Inner Circle ReportNewt Gingrich·May 26Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Newt Gingrich.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.