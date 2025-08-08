About Us

Gingrich 360 is a multimedia production company based in Arlington, Virginia, featuring the work of Speaker Newt Gingrich and Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich. Together, Newt and Callista host and produce historical and public policy documentary films and podcasts, write books and newsletters, give speeches, record audiobooks, and make television and radio appearances. Gingrich 360 also offers strategic planning, consulting, and training. We have unique strengths and experience in health, education, national security, and politics.

Meet the Team

Newt Gingrich, Chairman

Callista Gingrich, President and Chief Executive Officer

Bess Kelly, Chief Operating Officer

Taylor Swindle, Chief Financial Officer

Joe DeSantis, Chief Strategy Officer

Louie Brogdon, Senior Editorial Director

Woody Hales, Director of Operations

Rachel Peterson, Researcher