About Us
Gingrich 360 is a multimedia production company based in Arlington, Virginia, featuring the work of Speaker Newt Gingrich and Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich. Together, Newt and Callista host and produce historical and public policy documentary films and podcasts, write books and newsletters, give speeches, record audiobooks, and make television and radio appearances. Gingrich 360 also offers strategic planning, consulting, and training. We have unique strengths and experience in health, education, national security, and politics.
Meet the Team
Subscribe to Gingrich 360
People
Newt Gingrich, Chairman of Gingrich 360 and former Speaker of the House, is recognized as the architect of the “Contract with America.” He is also a Fox News contributor, documentary producer, long-time educator, and historian.
Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich, President and CEO of Gingrich 360 and former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, is a New York Times best-selling author, award-winning filmmaker, and advocate for international religious freedom.