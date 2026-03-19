America Must Stay Focused on Security and Election Integrity

In my conversation on Mornings with Maria, I discussed the growing challenges facing the United States both abroad and at home.

Iran has been the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism for decades, and preventing the regime from acquiring nuclear weapons is essential for America’s security. President Trump’s willingness to act decisively reflects the kind of leadership required in a dangerous world.

At the same time, I believe it is troubling that some in Washington are refusing to fully fund key security functions like TSA during an ongoing conflict.

I also discussed the SAVE Act and the importance of election integrity. A strong majority of Americans support voter ID, and we should ensure our elections are both secure and trustworthy.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: