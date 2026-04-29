Why Healthcare Is Driving America’s Financial Strain

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gingrich 360Subscribe to watchWhy Healthcare Is Driving America’s Financial StrainNewt GingrichApr 29, 2026∙ Paid411ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGingrich 360SubscribeAuthorsNewt GingrichRecent PostsThe Virginia Vote and America’s Bigger Political BattleApr 22 • Newt GingrichFor the First Time in More Than 50 Years, America is Back in Deep SpaceApr 16 • Newt GingrichApril 2026 Replay - Inner Circle LiveApr 16 • Newt GingrichIran Ceasefire: Breakthrough or Illusion?Apr 8 • Newt GingrichA Timeless Easter Reflection on Faith, History, and HopeApr 5 • Newt GingrichThis Moment Will Define America For DecadesApr 1 • Newt GingrichArtemis II and the Future of America in SpaceMar 25 • Newt Gingrich