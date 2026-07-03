The Election May Come Down to Common Sense

Appearing on Hannity, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich argued that the next election could be unlike any in modern American history. He said traditional political patterns no longer apply because voters are being presented with a choice between what he described as common sense governance and increasingly radical policy proposals.

Newt pointed to research from America’s New Majority Project, which he said identifies issues where overwhelming majorities of Americans agree. According to Newt, proposals such as abolishing police, eliminating borders, government seizure of private property, and other far left policies receive very little public support despite gaining attention within some Democratic circles.

He argued that if the economy continues to improve and Republicans remain focused on broadly supported issues, voters will have a clear contrast heading into the midterm elections. Newt concluded that political leaders will ultimately have to decide whether to embrace mainstream public opinion or continue aligning themselves with ideas that most Americans reject.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: