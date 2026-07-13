The Case for a Growth and Opportunity Agenda

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says the path to stronger economic growth begins with policies that make it easier for Americans to invest, buy homes, and build wealth. During an interview on Kudlow, he argued that lawmakers should prioritize reforms that directly benefit working families and encourage long term economic expansion.

Among the ideas Newt discussed were reducing taxes on the sale of homes and adjusting capital gains taxes to account for inflation. He said these changes could increase the supply of homes on the market, improve affordability for first time buyers, and encourage investment in innovative American businesses. Newt also pointed to previous tax reforms that he believes helped fuel economic growth and increased federal revenue.

Beyond policy, Newt stressed the importance of communicating a clear vision that reflects the priorities of the American people. He argued that candidates who remain focused on broadly supported economic issues will be better positioned to earn voters’ trust and build momentum in future elections.

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