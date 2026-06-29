Newt Gingrich discusses Surge of Democratic Socialists

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich joins Martha MacCallum to analyze the SAVE Act, the voter ID debate, the rise of far-left Socialist Democrats, and the reality of American pride.

During Fox News “The Story,” Martha asked why the SAVE Act (a voter ID–focused bill) had stalled in the Senate, noting that even Republicans didn’t have enough support to overcome a filibuster, and asked about Trump pushing it forward. Newt argued that most Americans strongly supported requiring proof of citizenship to vote. He reiterated that this was a normal aspect of democracy, showing how the Constitution was working as intended, even as President negotiated his way through Congress. His key advice to President Trump was to take the issue to the public with rallies, instead of just working inside Washington, framing the SAVE Act simply as “only American citizens should vote.” He believed this would also help pressure Democrats to finally compromise with the bill.

Martha then brought up how some Republicans did support mail-in voting, and wanted it separated from voter ID requirements. Newt argued that mail-in systems in places like California were being routinely abused by Democratic authorities, undermining trust in the whole system. He again emphasized that going directly to the voters, rather than arguing with Congress, could overcome internal GOP disagreements.

Martha discussed the polling numbers that showed a sharp drop in Americans saying they were proud of their country. Newt argued that decades of left-leaning education and messaging had directly caused a fall in patriotism, which unfairly portrayed America negatively. Martha then showed clips of Europeans visiting for the World Cup enjoying everyday conveniences in America, noting how their visit had far exceeded their expectations. Newt reiterated that America remained a land of innovation, entrepreneurship, and opportunity, especially relevant as the country approached its 250th anniversary.

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