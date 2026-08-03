Republicans' Winning Formula

Speaker Newt Gingrich joined Kudlow to reveal the strategy that will allow Republicans to keep (and perhaps even grow) their majority in Congress. When voters look at what both parties stand for at face value, the contrast could not be more striking.

Democrats are doubling down on big government socialism with “weird values” that average voters simply cannot relate to. These values are centered on spreading socialism, raising taxes, reparations, disrespecting the American flag, prioritizing Palestine over America, and so on. Meanwhile, Republicans are offering policies with wide public support.

When looking purely at the facts, Republicans are cutting taxes, creating jobs, reducing healthcare costs, and supporting young families with the Trump Savings Accounts. Winning the midterm election depends on informing voters that GOP policies make life better for Americans of all ages.

Furthermore, thanks to conservative economic policy, wages are finally outpacing inflation, which is key to winning the battle for affordability. When it comes to putting more money in the pockets of American citizens, there is no contest. Republicans need to campaign on their record of success.

It will be an exciting moment when President Trump unveils his messaging strategy at the upcoming Republican midterm convention.

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