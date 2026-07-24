What Dems Get Wrong

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich returned to Jesse Watters Primetime to tell the Democratic Party what they really don’t want to hear: embracing crazy will hurt your chances of winning elections and leading the country.

During the 2024 election cycle, many thought that Kamala Harris had plenty of crazy ideas, and she suffered a historic defeat as a result. However, ever since New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s rise to power, Vice President Harris seems to have been shoved aside in the ranks of political craziness.

The Democrats are getting just about everything wrong since President Trump was reelected. They are suddenly believing that it’s okay to arrest the head of state of a major U.S. ally, that big government is the answer to every single problem, that it’s okay to wash one’s hands with the American flag.

Newt Gingrich has noticed that the road between socialism and communism is short. At the current rate, who knows how long until Democratic candidates are openly spouting Marxist views? Senator Schumer and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries will have their hands full for years in dealing with this outbreak of crazy.

There may not be a cure for crazy, but Democrats do not have to tolerate it.

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