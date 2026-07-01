The Founding Fathers 'clearly believed' they were a 'revolutionary people': Newt Gingrich

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich joined Mark Levin to discuss the Founding Fathers, George Washington, and the unique mindset behind both during and after the Revolution.

Newt argued that the United States was unique during the founding since its values were rooted in the idea that rights come from God rather than government, as expressed in the Declaration of Independence. He explained that concepts in the Constitution such as “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” were revolutionary in the 18th century, emphasizing an individual’s active responsibility to live a virtuous and meaningful life. According to Newt, the Founding Fathers believed they were creating more than a new nation: They were launching a model of freedom that would influence and ultimately undermine authoritarian systems across the world. This is why the clause refers to “all peoples” and not just Americans in the constitution.

The discussion then turned to the character and influences of the Founding Fathers. Mark highlighted how unusual it was that these leaders, despite having the opportunity to seize power, instead designed a system to limit it. Newt traced this restraint to historical precedents such as the Roman figure Cincinnatus and George Washington’s decision to relinquish authority after the Revolutionary War. He also connected their thinking to English history, especially the Magna Carta and the gradual evolution of limits on monarchy, which helped establish the idea that rulers are not above the law. Together, these influences fostered a political culture grounded in humble principles to serve the people rather than empower government.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: