Republicans Have an Opportunity for a Historic Victory in 2026

Newt Gingrich joined Fox News’ America Reports to discuss the Republican opportunity to make the 2026 election a clear choice between common sense and the increasingly radical policies of the Democratic Party.

The conversation centered on Speaker Mike Johnson’s “Contrast for America” campaign, which draws inspiration from the Contract with America that helped Republicans win a historic majority in 1994. Newt said Republicans have an opportunity to achieve an even greater victory this November because Democrats have moved significantly further to the left.

Newt described today’s Democrats as “big government socialists” and pointed to recent Democratic primary results as evidence of the party’s transformation. He argued that this is not simply about individual candidates. Across the country, Democratic nominees are embracing policies and ideas that are increasingly disconnected from the values of most Americans.

For Republicans, Newt said the strategy should be straightforward: Make the choice clear and stick to it. Candidates should focus on the major contrasts between the two parties, including taxes, immigration, women’s sports and the consequences of socialism.

Newt also warned that Republicans should expect significant resistance from Democrats and the liberal media. Winning will require the courage and discipline to stay focused on the larger choice facing the country rather than allowing the campaign to become a collection of disconnected local races.

If Republicans campaign strategically as a team and consistently communicate these contrasts, Newt believes 2026 could become a historic election on a scale few currently expect.

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