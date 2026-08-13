Republicans Must Make 2026 a Choice Between Two Teams

Newt Gingrich joined Mornings with Maria on FOX Business to discuss the growing influence of big government socialism in the Democratic Party and what Republicans must do to win the 2026 midterm elections.

Newt said younger voters have increasingly embraced socialism after years of being taught that it is a positive alternative, while also confronting high housing costs, limited job opportunities and frustration with the economy. But he argued that big government socialism has consistently failed and that the “weird values” increasingly associated with the Democratic Party remain far outside the views of most Americans.

Looking toward November, Newt said Republicans should frame the election as a choice between two teams and ask Americans which team they trust to create a better future. But winning that argument will require Republicans to tell their own story more effectively. Newt pointed to tax relief, savings accounts for children and other policies Republicans have already enacted that directly affect American families.

He also emphasized that Republicans must keep working on affordability, particularly health care. Newt called health care the biggest single component of affordability and argued that greater transparency in health care costs and quality could dramatically reduce expenses for families.

Finally, Newt warned that control of Congress would determine whether President Donald Trump can continue advancing his agenda or face two years of obstruction and impeachment efforts. Calling 2026 “the most important off-year election in my lifetime,” Newt said Republicans must make the choice clear: One team wants to solve problems, while the other is focused on stopping President Trump.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: