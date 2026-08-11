Republicans Can Win a Landslide if They Make the Midterms a Choice About the Future

Newt told Kudlow that Republicans have an opportunity to win big this fall if they make the midterms a choice between two competing visions for America’s future.

Newt argued that Democrats have increasingly embraced big government socialism and cultural positions far outside the views of most Americans. Republicans, he said, must make this a “team election” and connect Democratic candidates across the country to the party they will empower in Washington.

But Newt warned that Republican victory is not guaranteed. The GOP must define what the election is about.

For Newt, the path forward is clear: Republicans must make the midterms a choice about which party Americans trust to create a better future.

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