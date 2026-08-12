Democrats Are Becoming the ‘Party of Amnesia’

Newt told The Evening Edit that Democrats are attempting to reinvent themselves ahead of the midterms as voters reject their big government socialist policies and anti-American cultural values.

Newt called Democrats the “party of amnesia,” arguing that candidates now want voters to forget the positions they embraced before winning their nominations.

“Their consultants have said to them, if you remain who you have been, you’re dead,” Newt said. “Therefore, you have to reinvent yourself…”

Newt pointed to Democratic candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and New York who he said are trying to distance themselves from previous radical positions and present themselves as moderates.

Newt argued the strategy will fail if Republicans remind Americans what these candidates actually stood for before the general election.

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