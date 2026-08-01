Midterm Elections Will Be Defined by American Values

During a recent appearance on Hannity, Newt argued that the upcoming midterm elections will center on a broader debate over American values rather than traditional partisan politics. He contended that many of the positions being advanced by progressive candidates are increasingly out of step with the views of most Americans, pointing to issues such as public safety, education, election integrity, and respect for national symbols. According to Newt, these policy debates are becoming a defining contrast between the two parties as voters begin to focus on the direction of the country.

Newt also suggested that public opinion remains strongly aligned on several key issues. He cited broad support for measures such as voter identification, limiting participation in U.S. elections to American citizens, protecting women’s sports, and increasing parental involvement in education. Referencing polling from the America’s New Majority Project, Newt argued that these positions consistently receive support from large majorities of voters. He believes this growing disconnect between public opinion and progressive policy proposals could become one of the most significant factors shaping the upcoming election cycle.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: