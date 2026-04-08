Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gingrich 360

Iran Ceasefire: Breakthrough or Illusion?

Newt Gingrich
Apr 08, 2026
∙ Paid
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Newt Gingrich.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture