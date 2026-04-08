Iran Ceasefire: Breakthrough or Illusion?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gingrich 360Subscribe to watchIran Ceasefire: Breakthrough or Illusion?Newt GingrichApr 08, 2026∙ Paid1422ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Newt Gingrich.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Gingrich 360SubscribeAuthorsNewt GingrichRecent PostsA Timeless Easter Reflection on Faith, History, and HopeApr 5 • Newt GingrichThis Moment Will Define America For DecadesApr 1 • Newt GingrichArtemis II and the Future of America in SpaceMar 25 • Newt GingrichMarch 2026 Replay - Inner Circle LiveMar 20 • Newt GingrichAmerica Must Stay Focused on Security and Election IntegrityMar 19Marco Rubio and His Political FutureMar 18 • Newt GingrichWhy the Strait of Hormuz Is the Most Critical Front in the Conflict with IranMar 11 • Newt Gingrich