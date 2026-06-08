Trump’s Iran Coalition Strategy Faces Test as Oil Prices Remain a Concern

Speaker Newt Gingrich argued that President Trump is approaching a potential strategic victory in the confrontation with Iran by leading what he described as one of the largest regional coalitions ever assembled, including key Middle Eastern allies such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Gingrich said the coalition’s economic and diplomatic pressure, including measures that restrict Iran’s economy, is increasing leverage against Tehran and could help prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear-armed power. He emphasized that many nations in the region share concerns about Iran’s military ambitions and support efforts to contain them. At the same time, Gingrich acknowledged that rising oil and gasoline prices remain a major challenge for the administration, noting that public support could depend on whether energy costs ease in the coming months. He argued that the White House must continue making the case that preventing a nuclear-capable Iran is a critical national security objective while also addressing the economic concerns facing American families.

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