On the Verge of Victory

Speaker Newt Gingrich returns to Kudlow to analyze the heavy impact of oil prices and politics on the ultimate outcome of the Iran War.

The true colors of the Democratic Party are slowly being revealed to be the pro-Iran party, given their overwhelming support for the War Powers Act that would rip away an impending victory from American armed forces. Gingrich reminds us that politicians should be thinking strategically, not politically, if we are going to win.

The risks to leaving the job unfinished hardly need to be said, but it is obvious that the United States would be in danger of a nuclear attack on a major city if we try to appease a fanatical regime that, for decades, has sought the total destruction of America and Israel.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has performed outstandingly when it comes to shaking the Iranian economy with sanctions, crippling the regime’s assets and making sure that it has less money to spend on bombs aimed at American troops.

According to Gingrich, this war is not just waged on the battlefield. The fight is being carried over to the Iranian economy, which is falling under the weight of high inflation. Letting up the pressure, as many Democrats want to do, would be a big mistake. It would ensure that the regime survives long past its expiration date.

Lastly, the surprising outcome of the California gubernatorial primary election indicate that state residents are fed-up with leftist policies. Steve Hilton earned his place on the ballot, and he may just earn his place in the governor’s mansion.

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