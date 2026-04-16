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For the First Time in More Than 50 Years, America is Back in Deep Space

What just happened with Artemis II is extraordinary.
Newt Gingrich
Apr 16, 2026

The crew traveled nearly 900,000 miles, went behind the moon, and returned with precision timing that speaks to the very best of American engineering and innovation. This wasn’t just a mission, it was a signal that the next great chapter of exploration has begun.

I’ve believed since the days of Sputnik and Apollo that space is the ultimate frontier for freedom, and now, we’re seeing that future accelerate faster than anyone imagined.

With Elon Musk and SpaceX driving costs down by nearly 95%, and Starship poised to transform access to space, we are on the edge of a breakthrough moment. In just a few years, we may see more activity in space than in the last half-century combined.

This is about more than rockets. It’s about leadership. It’s about freedom. And it’s about America shaping the future of the solar system.

If you want deeper insights like this, plus exclusive reports and direct access to my thinking, join the Inner Circle.

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