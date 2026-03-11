Episode 954: The American War on Election Corruption

Newt talks with Seth Keshel, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence, about his new book, "The American War on Election Corruption," which addresses the need for election reform in the United States. With Keshel's expertise in studying voter registration trends he makes a compelling argument for why restoring election integrity in needed. He highlights issues such as automatic voter registration and mail-in voting as significant factors in election rigging. Keshel argues that these practices have been used to manipulate election outcomes, particularly in battleground states. He advocates for election reforms that would improve the voting process. Keshel's work is featured in a newsletter on Substack, Captain K's Corner, which provides ongoing analysis and insights into political and election-related issues.
