Episode 955: The Global Impact of the War in Iran

Newt talks with Professor Steve Tsang, Director of the SOAS China Institute, about the global impact of the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, with a focus on China's perspective. Tsang discusses China's strategic interests in the Middle East, highlighting the region's importance for energy security and its role in China's global strategy under Xi Jinping's leadership. Xi Jinping's ambitions for China are highlighted, including his vision for Chinese global preeminence by 2049, which aligns with the 100th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. The strategic dynamics in the Middle East, particularly regarding Iran's role and the potential consequences of U.S. actions in the region are evaluated. They discuss the U.S. military focus on Iran and the Persian Gulf and whether the U.S. engagement will tip the balance of power around Taiwan, considering China's military readiness and strategic calculations.
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