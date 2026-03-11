Newt Gingrich on Kudlow: The Strategic Challenges in Confronting Iran

In a recent interview on Kudlow, I discussed the strategic challenges facing the United States in the conflict with Iran. While Americans may initially support strong action, public patience will depend on whether the administration can manage the broader consequences, particularly global energy markets and regional stability.

I outlined three key challenges: securing stability to the Persian Gulf, confronting Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and finding a way to empower the Iranian people who oppose the regime. How these issues are handled in the coming weeks will play a major role in determining the long-term outcome.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: