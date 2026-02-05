Why Honest Elections and Border Enforcement Still Matter

On Mornings With Maria Bartiromo, I joined Maria to talk about two issues that go to the heart of our republic: election integrity and border security, and why both should be common sense, not controversial.

We started with voter ID. The American people overwhelmingly support it. You need an ID to drive a car, board a plane, or open a bank account, yet some Democrats act as though asking for proof of citizenship to vote is somehow extreme. It isn’t. Honest elections protect every legal voter, and Republicans should force this debate by bringing the issue up again and again until the contrast is clear.

We then turned to the border. Sending Tom Homan to Minnesota was exactly the right move. His presence immediately reduced tensions and demonstrated what happens when federal authorities and local law enforcement cooperate. The simplest solution is also the safest one: if someone is in local custody and here illegally, turn them over to the federal government. That avoids chaos, raids, and danger in the streets. Unfortunately, many Democratic leaders have chosen open borders and hostility toward law enforcement instead.

Finally, we discussed redistricting and the broader political picture. Maps don’t decide elections, people do. History shows that when Republicans communicate clearly and consistently, public opinion can move dramatically. Democrats voted against every major tax cut, against border enforcement, and against election integrity. Those facts matter, but only if Republicans are willing to say them.

Good policy isn’t enough. You have to explain it. And if Republicans do that using the discipline of Reagan and the clarity of President Trump, they can win, regardless of the maps.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: