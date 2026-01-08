A Change Agent for the Ages

In this extended, long-form conversation on Life, Liberty & Levin, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joins Mark Levin for a wide-ranging historical and political analysis of Donald J. Trump as a transformational leader in American history.

Gingrich draws compelling parallels between Ronald Reagan, the 1994 Contract with America, and Trump’s presidency, arguing that Trump represents a rare kind of change agent - one who operates outside traditional political frameworks and possesses the courage required to dismantle a decaying establishment. He explains why Trump’s leadership resembles figures studied in history rather than political science, comparing him to leaders such as Abraham Lincoln, Charles de Gaulle, and Robert the Bruce.

The discussion explores Trump’s relationship with the American people, the rise of a populist “tribal” movement opposed to entrenched elites, and why repeated attacks on Trump have only strengthened that bond. Gingrich also addresses the challenges of governing in Congress, the difference between protest conservatism and problem-solving conservatism, and the realities of leadership with narrow majorities.

On foreign policy, Gingrich offers a forceful defense of Israel, warns against isolationism, and outlines the civilizational stakes of conflicts involving Hamas, Iran, Russia, China, and Ukraine. He emphasizes that peace requires strength, moral clarity, and a willingness to confront evil rather than appease it.

The conversation concludes with an assessment of President Trump’s cabinet and second-term leadership, highlighting a governing team defined by entrepreneurs, reformers, and decisive actors reshaping the federal government.

This episode is both a reflection on living history and a roadmap for understanding the scale of leadership required to confront the challenges facing America and the West today.

