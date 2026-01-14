Iran’s Regime Will Not Fall on Its Own

The Iranian dictatorship is not on the verge of collapse - it is fighting to survive. While the overwhelming majority of Iranians want freedom and would reject the regime in a fair election, the reality is that the ruling minority controls the guns, the prisons, and the machinery of violence. History shows that dictatorships do not fall because of statements of solidarity or moral condemnation; they fall only when they are decisively weakened and defeated.

The regime has demonstrated its willingness to kill and imprison thousands to maintain power, and it has survived decades of external pressure precisely because it does not hesitate to use force. Without timely, coordinated, and effective support that undermines the dictatorship’s ability to repress its people, the current uprising risks being crushed as so many have been before.

This is a fragile moment. If decisive action is taken quickly and systematically, the regime could collapse, as other dictatorships have when security forces withdraw their support. But delay, hesitation, or symbolic gestures will give the regime time to regain control. The choice is stark: act now to help the people of Iran win, or watch another opportunity for freedom be violently extinguished.