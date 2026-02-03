Winning the Economy, Losing the Message

In my conversation with Larry Kudlow, we talked about a paradox that should concern every Republican: the economy is booming, policies are working, yet we’re still struggling to win elections.

The facts are strong. Tariffs are working better than critics ever predicted. Jobs, wages, productivity, and manufacturing are all surging. Americans are seeing historic tax refunds, expanded childcare benefits, tip credits, and new savings opportunities—including Trump Accounts that could give children from even the poorest families a real shot at becoming millionaires. Every Democrat voted against these policies.

So why isn’t this resonating?

The problem isn’t the results, it’s the communication. Republicans have not been disciplined or focused in explaining what they’ve achieved and who tried to stop it. You can’t pass major reforms and then fail to sell them. As I learned during the Reagan years, winning requires repetition, clarity, and relentless focus on a simple message.

The recent Texas special election should be a wake-up call. A district President Trump won by 17 points swung dramatically the other way. If Republicans don’t slow down, sharpen their message, and clearly explain how these policies help everyday Americans, they risk squandering real success.

Good policy matters, but if you don’t explain it, you don’t win. And that’s a lesson we can’t afford to ignore.

