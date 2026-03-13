Newt's Weekly 360
A weekly look at the big issues, media, and insights shaping our world.
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In the News
Real Clear Markets: They’re Right About Cap Gains Tax Cuts, Wrong On Method
Mises Institute: How can the US avoid National Bankruptcy?
The Sunday Guardian After Iran: America’s Next Steps
1819 News: Fmr State Sen. Glover vows to keep honest, conservative values in District 34 comeback bid
The Hill: Tax reformists shouldn’t urge even more tax overreach
The New York Post: Hillary Clinton’s Epstein testimony backfires completely — setting up potential tit-for-tat for Trump
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