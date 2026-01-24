Episode 938: Venezuela’s Future

Newt talks with Tracy Shuchart, Senior Economist at NinjaTrader Live and the author of “The Venezuelan Oil Narrative is Pure Theater.” They discuss her insights on Venezuela's geopolitical and economic landscape. Shuchart argues that the current narrative focusing on Venezuela's oil is misleading, emphasizing instead the significance of critical minerals and the influence of China, Iran, and Russia in the region. She highlights Venezuela's vast deposits of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for advanced technologies and national security, and warns of China's dominance in this sector. Shuchart also details the involvement of Iran and Russia in Venezuela, noting the presence of Iranian weapons and Russian military advisors, which pose a national security threat to the United States. Despite the removal of Maduro, Shuchart suggests that the regime's core remains intact, and significant changes in Venezuela's governance are yet to be seen. She also discusses the broader implications of shifting supply chains away from China, a move encouraged by the current U.S. administration to bolster North American mining and reduce dependency on Chinese processing. Shuchart's analysis underscores the complex interplay of economic and geopolitical factors shaping Venezuela's future and its impact on global markets.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.