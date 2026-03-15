Episode 956: AI and the U.S. Military

Newt talks with Michael Horowitz, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and Richard Perry Professor at the University of Pennsylvania. They discuss the AI company Anthropic and its model, Claude Gov, which is the first AI model used on classified systems. A recent meeting between Secretary Hegseth and Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei at the Pentagon failed to reach an agreement on assurances against the use of the model for surveillance or autonomous weapons, leading Anthropic to sue the Department of Defense over being labeled a supply chain risk. Horowitz discusses the slow adoption of AI in the military, attributing it to the U.S. military's historical reluctance to change due to its current superiority. He outlines three AI applications in the military: logistics, intelligence surveillance, and autonomous weapon systems, emphasizing the potential for AI to transform warfare. They also discuss OpenAI working with the military. Horowitz sees AI as an inevitable part of military evolution, comparable to past technological revolutions like electricity.
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